Newry farmer Michael Maguire, from Carrive Crescent, Cloughoge, has been sentenced at Newry Magistrates Court for causing unnecessary suffering to eight cattle. Maguire was disqualified from keeping animals for two years, received a three-month imprisonment, suspended for two years, a £3,000 fine and was ordered to pay back £5,000 in reactor compensation to DAERA. The case arose from the examination of TB reactor cattle from Maguire’s herd at slaughter, with DAERA inspectors noting that lumps on the necks of the cattle were not typical. The TB test sites from nine animals were sent to a veterinary pathologist for post-mortem examination. In the opinion of the pathologist, the TB test sites from eight cattle were interfered with to cause lumps.
Read more
DAERA consider TB compensation cuts
Those against badger cull need to see sense
Newry farmer Michael Maguire, from Carrive Crescent, Cloughoge, has been sentenced at Newry Magistrates Court for causing unnecessary suffering to eight cattle. Maguire was disqualified from keeping animals for two years, received a three-month imprisonment, suspended for two years, a £3,000 fine and was ordered to pay back £5,000 in reactor compensation to DAERA. The case arose from the examination of TB reactor cattle from Maguire’s herd at slaughter, with DAERA inspectors noting that lumps on the necks of the cattle were not typical. The TB test sites from nine animals were sent to a veterinary pathologist for post-mortem examination. In the opinion of the pathologist, the TB test sites from eight cattle were interfered with to cause lumps.
Read more
DAERA consider TB compensation cuts
Those against badger cull need to see sense
SHARING OPTIONS: