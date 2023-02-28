The project is run by the University of Galway Rural Studies Centre, with the pilot supported by St Jarlath’s Credit Union.

The Farmers’ Yards project is launching its pilot in Mountbellew Mart, with the farmer social group to take place alongside cattle sales for six weeks.

The first group will meet on Friday 10 March to give farmers the opportunity to talk about farming, local news and other areas of interest.

Different guests will be brought in to speak to the farmer group and there will be demonstrations of interest to farmers, while attendees can participate in stock judging over the pilot project.

Complimentary tea and biscuits will be provided, with all invited to join in the discussions.

Social groups

Farmers’ Yards is seeking to expand the network of social groups across the country in its efforts to allow older generations to come together.

It aims to promote the emotional and social wellbeing of older farmers, combating loneliness and isolation that exists in rural areas.

The project is run by the University of Galway Rural Studies Centre, with the pilot supported by St Jarlath’s Credit Union.