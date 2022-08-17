Key farmer tax reliefs are likely to be renewed in the upcoming budget, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue telling the Irish Farmers Journal at the Tullamore Show that he “certainly would” like them to be continued.

Stamp duty relief and young trained farmer relief are two of the reliefs up for renewal. Both are due to expire at the end of 2022.

“It’s something I will be engaging with the Minister for Finance in relation to,” Minister McConalogue said, adding that Minister Paschal Donohoe has been supportive of extending the reliefs in previous budgets.

The reliefs are currently being reviewed by the Department of Finance.