Millions of euro in farm payments hang in the balance following the collapse in CAP talks last week.
EU negotiators will meet again in just over three weeks to thrash out the remaining issues, namely eco schemes, convergence and front-loading.
Millions of euro in farm payments hang in the balance following the collapse in CAP talks last week.
EU negotiators will meet again in just over three weeks to thrash out the remaining issues, namely eco schemes, convergence and front-loading.
SHARING OPTIONS: