Factories are showing no signs of letting up in their chipping away at beef quotes.\ Donal O' Leary

While the weather might be up for a few days there was no such bank holiday bonus for beef finishers as the 12-week slide continues with factories dropping quotes another 5c/kg this week. Bullocks are being quoted at €4.60/kg in a lot of factories this week with heifers working off €4.65-€4.70/kg.

Farmer frustration is building with some pointing to the four-year anniversary of Beef Plan protests outside factory gates when beef prices dropped to a similar extent to what is happening in the market at the moment.

There is varying appetite for action with some of the smaller farmer organisations sizing up their options while the appetite for protests in the larger organisations appears to be lower.

Factories chipping away

Factories are showing no signs of letting up in their chipping away at beef quotes and if the weather returns to the unsettled conditions we have had over the last number of weeks, it will play into their hands to apply more cuts. A huge 65c/kg differential continues to exist between our largest market in the UK and Irish prices. This is the equivalent of €260/head on a 400kg carcase. This time last year that differential stood at 40c/kg.

Cow trade

P+3+ cows are being quoted at €3.70/kg to €3.80/kg this week. R-grading cows are being quoted from €4.00/kg to €4.10/kg, depending on the factory, while O-grading cows are working off quotes of €3.90/kg to €4.00/kg. U-grading cows are being quoted at €4.20/kg to €4.30/kg.

Bulls

Base prices for under-16-month bulls are coming in at €4.65/kg to €4.75/kg. Under-24-month bull quotes are also under pressure, with U-grading bulls now back at €4.85/kg to €4.90/kg. R-grading under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg, with O-grading bulls back at €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg. P-grading under-24-month bulls are working off €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg this week.