Feargal Leonard, Offaly

Farmers Feargal Leonard and Emma Hennessy.

“The weather has been a struggle. Grass has been hit and miss. Even this time of year, grass is just going through stock. It’s full of water. Stock are not thriving as much. It’s harder weather on them.

“You’re trying to bolus. You’re trying to feed them meal. Your costs are higher and you’re still not getting the same stock you would’ve got other years with better weather.

“I don’t see any farmers getting into sheep - the worry is down the road that there won’t be a future for sheep. The same for the beef trade - the beef and sheep man can’t compete with the dairy man.”

Tony Francis, Clare

Clare farmers Tony and Frances Francis.

“We’re lucky to be on dry limestone land. We cut second-cut last week, got it fairly dry, a good almost two weeks later than it should’ve been and the quality was deteriorating.

“We’re feeding a lot more meal because grass growth has been bad. We got caught with the dry weather earlier in the year because our land burns easily. It’s a costly year on feed. We’re feeding more than we should at this time of year. We got no period of what you call normality on the weather all along.”

Wayne Clarke, Monaghan

Monaghan farmers Wayne and Lisa Clarke.

“Weather has been a struggle. At the minute, we’re trying to get second-cut silage in. Before this, last year, we had it all done in a week’s period. This time, it’s four and five days you have to wait - it’s just bits and bits.

“We would be tight on fodder for the winter if we didn’t take more ground. We had to take more ground and get more grass in. If we had of just left it, the growth wasn’t there.

“The dry spell at the start of the summer kind of stunned the grass. We didn’t get a great first cut. Then second cut, it’s nearly too wet now. It’s gone. We can’t get it wilted to get a good dry and the quality isn’t there.”

Tom McLoughlin, Galway

Galway farmer Tom McLoughlin.

“People are not going to lamb ewes to be selling lambs for €120. You have factories giving out about lambs not killing out but they’re not paying farmers to feed them.

“We are gone very green, with sprays, with fertiliser. It’s all about reduction, reduction, reduction but the farmer is doing their best.

“I have cut back on the cattle because around my part there is more out of sheep. I might be willing to [enter a suckler reduction scheme] but it would have to allow me go up in the sheep.”

