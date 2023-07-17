Suckler numbers could decline by 29% by 2030, Teagasc has said. \ Houston Green

Teagasc modelling has projected that Irish suckler cow numbers will decline by 29% by 2030, while dairy cow numbers are forecast to increase by 8% in the same time period.

We want to hear what suckler farmers think about this modelling, which was presented as part of Teagasc’s new marginal abatement cost curve (MACC) last week.

The MACC sets out a roadmap for the sector to cut emissions up to 2030.

