Mark Evins Edenderry, Co Offaly

Mark Evans, Edenderry, Offaly.

“I’m a part-time suckler farmer and I don’t think I’d make enough money out of it to justify going into it. I did the training course on it and I took a look at the different measures.

“There weren’t really any measures in it that I was hoping for. I wasn’t in REPS or GLAS either. I was looking to see if I could get into something but when I saw the amount work there is in it and what you’re going to get out of it, I just don’t think is justifiable.”

Gerard Murphy, Enniscrone, Co Sligo

Gerard Murphy, Enniscrone, Sligo.

“I’m farming drystock and I don’t think I’ll join ACRES. I’m farming about 20ac and I’m thinking that it mightn’t be worth our while.

“I didn’t really look into too many of the measures. In general, there’s not an awful lot of profit in farming at the moment.

“I was in REPS but I wasn’t in GLAS. I’ll have to see next year in 2023.”

Kevin Murphy Bartlemy, Co Cork

Kevin Murphy Bartlemy, Cork.

“ACRES should suit us, I think. We were dairy farming and now we just make haylage on the farm. We don’t spread any nitrogen, we just spread a bit of P and K and we rent it out then for the second half of the year until 1 November.

“We have two rivers running through the farm so that should suit us in the scheme. To be honest, we haven’t looked into it in great detail because we always thought these schemes were a bit hard to get into and a lot of the time they are hard to understand.

“It’s a toss-up between joining the scheme or renting it [the farm] out completely, but our haylage business is going very well at the moment. Then again there is a little bit of insecurity about it [the haylage business] because you are depending on customers.”