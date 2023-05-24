Pat Byrne, beef farmer, Co Louth

“I think the type of heifer they are breeding is quite small. The cows they used have plenty of milk and rear a good calf, they seem to be easier kept than the continental cow that costs more money to keep.

“I didn’t join the SCEP as I don’t calve that many cows and mainly do calf-to-beef, tillage and a few sucklers.”

Aidan Burke, suckler farmer, Co Tipperary

“I would consider trying out a few Angus-type cows, they seem to end up a good size, but they don’t have the same conformation as a continental.

“We didn’t join ACRES this year, there didn’t seem to be a lot out of it for all the work we would have to do.”

David Cunningham, suckler farmer, Co Roscommon

“The weather was a bit tricky to manage in February but lately it has been good enough. The open day has been great, it’s lovely to see it and to pick up some new ideas. Over sowing clover, to cut down on the cost of fertiliser, is my take home message.

“We are selling weanlings, so the Newford-type cow wouldn’t suit us, but the cows here wouldn’t be as hard on the land as they are not as heavy.

“I joined the SCEP but I don’t know what to think of it yet, I went into the ACRES as well.”

Ger Burke, suckler farmer, Co Galway

“I let cows out early and I had to put them back in because of the weather. It was hard to manage as there was still calving going on and you need room then.

“It would be good to see how they selected the cows here at Newford, what were they looking for from the dairy herd.

“The 24 month calving is the way to go, they are still growing at 24 months, I’ve been doing it and it works well for me. At 36 months she’s gone too fat for calving.

“Paperwork is going to be the biggest challenge for the next few years, I went into SCEP but there seems to be an awful lot of boxes to tick, watching stars and the bulls you’re giving them. There’s a lot of paperwork and computer work which isn’t easy for farmers.”

James Grace, suckler farmer, Co Kilkenny

“Today has been really interesting, they have great progeny here. The second cross off those Angus cows would make great cows, they would have high EBI, milk and better shape than the original cow.

“Environmental issues, and all that is coming down the line with it will be a problem for us. Some control on the cost of the inputs is needed, we are on a small margin, but if it gets any worse we’re gone.

“I think SCEP is more user friendly [than BDGP], you can scale down without getting thrown out of the scheme.”

Chloe Higgins, suckler farmer, Co Roscommon

“The Angus cross cows seem to be producing serious calves, the 24 month heifers seem very small but they still match up with the other cows.

“The environment is an issue, but we are going to have to make the food without making the farms more industrialised.

“My father and I used to be able to do the paperwork ourselves but now we need the adviser, it’s gone far too complicated.”