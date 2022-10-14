Farmers are being asked to share their views on the future strategy for national parks. \ Valerie O’Sullivan

Farmers are being encouraged to make contributions to the National Parks and Wildlife Service’s (NPWS) three-year strategy statement.

They, along with all members of the public and relevant stakeholders, have been invited to make submissions to the public consultation on the strategy statement, which opens today, Friday 14 October and closes on 9 December 2022.

The objective of the strategy statement will be to set out the core mission and values of the NPWS, together with the organisation’s key strategic priorities as an organisation for 2023-2025.

In May 2022, the Government approved the implementation of the strategic action plan for the renewal of the NPWS as an executive agency within the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and this new strategy statement will bolster this work.

The NPWS is seeking opinion on what its main priorities should be, what the principal challenges are across the key areas of its work, and any other views that should be taken into account as the strategy is developed.

Contributions

Farmers can contribute by completing the online questionnaire or by emailing a detailed written submission addressing the questions in the consultation document. More information is available here.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan TD.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan TD said: “Our aim is to have an NPWS that is more resilient, more stable, with a stronger identity of its own, better able to drive and lead change. The process of change in the organisation continues at pace and today’s public consultation on the strategy statement is another step forward in delivering that aim.”

The minister pointed out that there are “challenges ahead of us to protect, conserve and restore our biodiversity”.

“I’d like to encourage everyone who cares about nature in Ireland to get involved and help us shape the way forward for the NPWS,” he said.

