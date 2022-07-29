Francis Burke, Rossestown, Thurles, Co Tipperary

"We really don't know what we have to do, they haven't given us any roadmap.

"Farmers don't know what's going to happen, they probably will cut cow numbers and beef numbers. The war is another thing, with the price of nitrogen, people probably will cut back on numbers naturally.

"If farmers aren't seeing the credit for solar or anaerobic digestors... that's not fair.

"There's huge involvement of money with these digestors, you're talking millions.

"You'd want to have a big set up and it's a huge investment."

Thomas O’Donoghue, Mount Leinster, Co Carlow

“Not that it’s not going to work, but I don’t think people are very much on for it. Going gradually, I think, is the way.

“I think they’ll try cut back sheep and beef more so than dairy and tillage, but, saying that, everyone is going to have to do something.

“These rules on low emissions slurry spreading and all of those. If everyone agrees to do that and actually puts them in place, they’re saying that that might make a 17% of a difference. I know they’re looking for 25%, but that’s a start, I think.

“I’d 100% be all up for [on-farm renewable energy] if it comes at an affordable price. The prices for them now, it makes no sense to go that way.

“I 100% see a future in the sector, this push for organic, all that. I plan on going organic now and we’ll do as much as we can to reduce our emissions.

@I don’t mind reducing our stock by a certain amount, but I don’t want to be getting rid of a quarter or half of them either. It has to pay.”

Michael Culleton, Kinnity, Birr, Co Offaly

"It's not a bad result, but, either way, we [farmers] didn't have much of an option. If we get compensated, it won't be too bad to be honest.

"Solar panels and that is the way farming is going to have to go and it's a better option than wind turbines - if you get heavy frost in the winter time, all they do is stand still.

"I think the Government’s hands were tied and this cut in emissions was inevitable really. We don't want another election now anyway," he said.

Cyril Kiernan, Mullingar, Co Offaly

Cyril Kiernan, Mullingar, Co Offaly.

“I think there’s not much we can do about it. It has to be done. Everyone has to pay the price.

“I’d say the dairy man will be the hardest hit. The suckler men have cut back already.

“Renewable energy [on farms] is a very good idea and I suppose the Government should subsidise them more and give more money to that sort of enterprise. Wouldn’t it make sense?”

“There’ll be big implications for the next generation. It’s more serious than a lot of people think. They’re thinking with their pockets at the moment, but you have to think about the future.

“Look at the world situation. Look at Europe for the last month. Even in England, beside us, you’re talking about every bit of grass that’s on the ground burnt off. You wouldn’t be long about listening about emissions then.”