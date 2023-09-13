John Hannon, Clarina, Co Limerick

“We’re farming near Patrickswell in Co Limerick and we would have to reduce by about 25 cows. It’s either take the loss of production from the 25 cows or lease land that could cost between €6,000 and €10,000.

“My message to the Fianna Fáil politicians inside in [the Horse and Jockey] hotel is that they’ve gotten their pound of flesh, but we’ll go no further. We can’t go any further. We needed time for all the initiatives we are taking on to work and we didn’t get that time.”

Victor O’Sullivan, Lisduff, Co Cork

“Pre-banding, we were at the limit of derogation, running a very efficient system. We had around a 12% cut when the banding came in and this cut to the derogation will bring another 17% cut on top of that.

“We have rented some extra ground but we are now at a combination of renting extra ground and milking less cows and no matter what way you look at it, it’s less money for the active farmer.

“We haven’t displaced anyone from land but if you look at the landscape of Ireland, all other sectors are going to be under pressure and will be displaced by dairy farmers. It’ll be more money to the landowner who is sitting in his armchair and less money to the active farmer.”

Joe Ryan , Ballinascarthy, Co Cork

“It’s hard not to feel a bit demoralised. This is another form of quota. We had Food Harvest 2020 and encouragement at school and university level to get into farming.

“There was encouragement to grow, learn and expand. I’m 29 at the moment and committed to a sector and everything you read and see is reduction in output and profit and for those in their early 20s, you’d question why they would enter it at all.

“[Over] the short to medium term, the outlook isn’t so good at the moment.”

Seán Deasy, Timoleague, Co Cork

“It’s a millstone around farmers’ necks, particularly the smaller family farm, they’re under savage pressure now.

“The small farm will be finished. I’m in the Timoleague catchment and there’s a lot of money, time and effort gone in there from both farmers and Teagasc scientists and that work is being ignored.

Seán Deasy (left), Timoleague, John Joe O'Sullivan and Donal Tobin.

“The [European] Commission are taking no notice of the scientific facts that came out of there. There’s no respect for what we’ve done. You’d fear now that farmers might not co-operate anymore with stuff like Bord Bia or cross compliance because of this decision.”

Johnny O’Brien, Barryroe, Co Cork

“From a west Cork perspective, this will impact across agriculture in the area but particularly dairy. The Department caved in 12 months ago and have been leading us astray since.

“We were led to believe there was hope that it would stay at 250kg and now one person is making a decision that one person can decide the future of farmers in general. It’s pathetic.”