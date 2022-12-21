A public consultation has been opened on what priorities the Government should take when it comes to controlling deer.

Farmers have the opportunity to give their views on deer culls, deer damage to fencing and the loss of grass related to deer activity.

Opinions are sought on the open season for deer, whether there are sufficient incentives in place to remove them and if there are enough supports for deer fencing.

Next phase

The feedback will steer the next phase of the deer management strategy, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said.

The consultation will close 10 February 2023.

“For agriculture as well as our nature ecosystems, it is important that we aware of the need for the sustainable management of our national deer population,” Minister McConalogue commented.

“These include the protection of biodiversity, newly planted forestry, pasture and crops, road safety, animal health, public health, and not least the health and welfare of the deer themselves.”

“I encourage all interested parties, be that individuals, groups or associations to make their views known to the consultation so that the deer can be managed in a sustainable way in the future.”

Deer challenges

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien recognised that issues for both landowners and nature can arise from rising deer populations.

“Deer are an important part of our natural and cultural heritage. They have benefited in recent decades from protection under the Wildlife Acts and their number and range has been increasing,” the housing minister said.

“This expansion in deer numbers can bring challenges for landowners and for biodiversity. The management of deer in Ireland has many facets and it is important that all stakeholders have an opportunity to feed into the process.”

Farmers can give their views here.