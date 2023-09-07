The cut to the derogation comes into force from 1 January 2024.

This week, the Department of Agriculture announced that Ireland’s nitrates derogation will be cut from 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare (N/ha) to 220kg N/ha from 1 January 2024.

The move will see 3,000 dairy farmers directly affected by the move, with the Irish Farmers' Association stating that the move will cause “massive disruption” to the land market.

Cattle, sheep and tillage farmers are likely to face increased competition to rent land.

If you are a farmer in a derogation, how will this decision have an impact on your farm? Will you reduce cow numbers or increase the amount of land you lease?

If you are a cattle, sheep or tillage farmer leasing land, what does the change mean for your farm business?

Share your views with us by filling out the form below and your opinion could feature in the Irish Farmers Journal.

Read more

Nitrates cut to trigger land market turmoil