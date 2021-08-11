I see that Oatly, the Swedish oat drink manufacturer has lost a trademark infringement claim against Glebe Farm, a family business in Cambridge, England.
Billed as a David v Goliath case, the judge found that the Glebe Farm’s PureOaty drink was not likely to be confused with Oatly, and dismissed all of Oatly’s claims of trademark infringement.
Phillip Rayner, who runs Glebe Farm with his sister, Rebecca, said he was thrilled with the verdict. “Smaller companies can fight back and win.”
