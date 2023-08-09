The National Beef Welfare Scheme is the first suckler scheme where I’ve given a bit more thought than usual to signing up before ultimately doing so.

It’s easy to see why there’s concern towards the IBR element of the scheme given how BVD and TB testing have both had longer than predicted tenures.

I’d imagine the IBR measure is to get an insight into the profile of it in herds with an eye towards exports to the continent. The herd here has been vaccinated for it for about 15 years, so it will be interesting to see the results.

The meal feeding option was the one I had to think a bit more about. Meal has barely featured in the weanling heifers’ diet for a few years and the bulls usually only get it after weaning in December before they’re built up to their finishing ration in January. On farms selling weanlings, the scheme recommendations probably make more sense, but I’ll find a way to work it in.

A few gambles were taken with the weather forecast over the last three weeks to pick off silage. It will be far from perfect, but some of the ground cut is for silage only, so it needed to be cut in order to get a decent chance at growth for a third cut.

Regrowth on the balance of the land will be needed for grazing as we head into the autumn. Stock numbers are back a little compared to last year, but given how conditions have been, it’s a little trickier to manage. With rain present every week since early June, there’s a feel of 2012 about this summer.

Discussion group

That year was my first time to be in a discussion group and one of the greatest strengths of the groups was very evident that year and the following spring.

It might sound ridiculous, but there was comfort at the time to hear it was raining on everyone else’s farm too. The other big lesson from then was to cut silage whenever there’s a chance and not wait for everything to be just right.

Those delayed cuts with dry matter digestibility (DMD) in the low-60s had less feeding value in spring 2013.

Breeding should have wound down by now, but the bull that was with the heifers got injured two weeks into his run with the cows. There were still a few cows that I hadn’t seen come into heat, but I resigned myself to falling back on AI, even though it would be tricky, as all the paddocks convenient to the yard were either marked for silage or not long grazed.

I mentioned the incident to a friend and, by chance, they said they were finished with their bull and were looking to sell him, so I said fire on his details and I’ll do a bit of research into him.

After putting his tag number into the animal search on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation website, I discovered he was from the same stable as my senior stock bull and that confirmed the decision to buy.

He’s just completed three weeks now, so I’ll just draft away cows from the group when I get a chance and leave him a skeleton crew for company.

There’s a bit of building work going on at the yard where the heifers are, so they haven’t been scanned yet, but I’m under no panic with them now, as they’ll either be calving next spring or, if empty, will be sold before then.