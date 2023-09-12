Karen McCabe farms with her father Michael McCabe on their farm in Drumlegga, Cloone, Co Leitrim. \ Philip Doyle

Our annual herd test was booked in for last week and like every year, we approached it with trepidation. While we’ve never had a reactor since testing began, there’s always a chance that this time could be the end of our clean streak.

Each year, I tell myself to not go around the field and look at the cattle’s necks but somehow, I always find myself doing just that.

Even with our small herd, it’s a stressful time for ourselves and the stock, especially as it was stiflingly hot in the cattle shed on both our testing and reading days.

Thankfully, we passed with flying colours and we’re able to breathe freely again. If we ever did have a reactor, it’d be difficult to know where we could house and feed all the animals over winter.

Cows are not one bit happy coming back in for reading of the test. Had to drive them in instead of their usual bucket following ?? pic.twitter.com/mttcm2k84O — Karen McCabe (@LadyHaywire) September 8, 2023

Now, at least we can plan to bring a few of the older and fancier stock to the local show and sale at the beginning of October.

Dunno who's the bigger fool, Mac or Odd-Ear ??

Such a big lug at 8 months. Still looking for attention off his Mammy. pic.twitter.com/rKq5GRmgG5 — Karen McCabe (@LadyHaywire) September 9, 2023

For the first time ever, we’ve ended up with a surplus of fertiliser which has to be stored over winter.

We graze on a rotation system here and after each paddock is cleared out, we’d spread a couple of bags in order to get it ready for the next round.

Despite the changeable weather, grass growth remains quite strong in the pastures

With the weather conditions from mid-June onwards, our usual routine was thrown into disarray.

Despite the changeable weather, grass growth remains quite strong in the pastures and the short spell of hot weather allowed us to get our second cut mowed and baled with no ground issues.

Though in true ‘sod’s law’ timing, our tractor decided that it was going on strike and refused to start on the morning we had to move bales to the farmyard.

While it started after being pulled behind another, we couldn’t turn off the ignition until all bales were stacked and it remains out of action while we await a mechanic to solve the problem.

Bringing in the second cut silage today, glad we got a dry bit of weather for it ??

Need to figure out why the tractor wouldn't start without a tow chain on another one to pull it though. Battery connection perhaps ??????? pic.twitter.com/MeqsSq1CI4 — Karen McCabe (@LadyHaywire) September 7, 2023

It’s fair to say that the days have turned more autumnal in the last week, with spider webs showing up in the hedges each morning where they’re coated with dew, and the evenings turning shorter and colder.

Certainly, it’s time to think about high-mag lick buckets for the cows, especially those with larger calves.

On the breeding front, every animal that is being kept for next year has been inseminated, and the two which are to be sold will be split off and fed separately for the next month or so, along with a first calver who has eluded our efforts to prevent her from entering the creep feeder.

The calves are beginning to eat strongly and are getting 2kg of ration per head in the last fortnight.

Dosing is also very important at this time of year, and all calves were treated for worms with a pour on solution for ease of administration. In order to prevent anthelmintic resistance, we switch wormers every couple of years, with a drench option also being used in the winter, if needed.