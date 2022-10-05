A cow and calf pair at grass on Tommy Moyles' farm at Ardfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Having missed out on the Johnstown Castle open day, I ventured to Tipperary last week for an organic farm walk. From what I could gather there were a lot of similarities in terms of the stands that were dotted throughout the event.

I’ll admit I was a little sceptical travelling up as it’s a processor''s farm, but given the size of the operation and lack of an organic demonstration farm similar to Athenry, Grange or Moorepark, that scale worked.

In all it was one of the most interesting walks I have attended in a long time and left plenty of food for thought.

Seeing the different swards and crop types in action was a positive, and the variety among the yards was very useful for anyone considering conversion.

Each had a combination of different buildings, most of which had been converted to suit organic specifications.

Future proofing

Due to a number of farm specific details, I won’t be in a position to take the certified organic route, but it’s probably the area to learn most from in terms of future proofing the farm.

It’s more a physical than a mental block I have to it. Reduced dosing of stock is well underway, as is fertiliser use.

An increase in terms of winter workload and the costs associated with converting the yard to increase the solid area would be near the top in terms of deterring me from making the move.

Concrete prices rose by 10% a few weeks ago and the proposed 10% concrete levy proposed in the budget added to that will add significantly to costs.

There was plenty to mull over on the two hour trip home. Having attended a range of events across farm enterprises over the years, the advisory view towards direct payments can differ greatly.

At dairy walks it is rarely, if ever mentioned, unless condescendingly in relation to dry stock. At beef walks, the message is don’t dip into direct payments.

At contract rearing events it felt like you were being shamed for getting them at all, and at the organic walk, they’re an extremely important part of the farm income.

If I had a constructive criticism of the event, it would be the lack of financial information.

Having attended a good number of walks and financial workshops in advance of the milk quota removal almost 10 years ago, the organic drive is very similar in a number of aspects.

Noticeably, the creation of markets and the effort put in by the agencies involved.

Main difference

The main difference is the absence of financial information for different farms and what converting could do for them. This was highlighted at one of the early stands where, if the walk was closer to home, I would have got in the car and headed away.

Instead of financial details it had a sideways arrow for new sales, downwards arrows for feed and fertiliser costs, up arrows for direct payments and family farm income while other costs had a foot in both camps with an upwards and a downwards facing arrow.

All arrows and no figures could make accountants and bank managers quiver at the risks.

If the same board was up later in the day I would have walked by and paid no heed but it was one of the fist boards I saw.

Now I know the Organic Farming Scheme has appeal from those with two to 1,000ac but surely there’s merit having a number of case study financials?