Farmer writes: autumn calving
By Trevor Boland on 06 November 2017
Trevor Boland takes advantage of the dry weather to leave his cows out for an extra week before housing.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 November 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 06 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 05 November 2017
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 10 October 2016
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...