Harvest 2022 began on 15 July with winter barley. It’s a minor crop here as it’s typically never too exciting. But two or three fields are enough to brighten up the combine and go for a test-run after servicing. It’s also good for the mind to make a start on harvest.

This year’s crop was true to form with a yield of 3.45t/acre at 15% moisture with the six row variety Belfry. While the sample was nice, the bushel was low at 55kg/hl - no change there either.

But there is lots of beautiful straw which will keep my loyal straw men happy. And the herbicide Tower (chlorotoluron/PDM/DFF) presented a very clean crop.

Despite growing Belfry for the past three years, we won’t persist any longer. Joyau may be a better bet; we like the rapid autumn/winter establishment and vigour of a six row.

Winter oats are soon for shaving and the oilseed rape should be ready early next week.

Banking gone bonkers

The recent IBCB survey has revealed that farmers have little or no trust in the banks. Oh yeah? It’s bigger than that. Does anyone actually trust the banks or even like them?

I don’t and I’ll tell you why. Banking has followed a business plan clearly devised by lemmings.

About 20 years ago Ulster Bank (for one) decided there was no need for bank managers. These business people of discretion, integrity and social standing were costing too much and were told to hang up their business suits and head to grass.

Enter the relationship manager which started the race to the bottom. This person is invariably a powerless player who can’t sign off on anything.

You shouldn’t ever go into the bank to do your business and anyway if you do, it’s unlikely there’s anyone alive in there.

They practically need permission from head office to go to the toilet. Of course, it’s not their fault personally. It’s the crazy system.

Unlike the bank manager of old who knew you and your family and your credit worthiness (or not), this new assignee hasn’t a clue about you.

In you go in to open an account, they shove reams of application forms across the counter to fill in yourself and no, they can’t help you - they’d probably be sacked if they did.

That’s when there was a counter. Now the counter is even gone.

If you sneak in, they’ll probably ask for your passport and press the panic button. Internet banking is the future, they said, and there was no need for branches or real people.

The phone app can be useful, I agree, but now the whole system is so scam-ridden you’re petrified to open any email to do with banking.

And the final stage in the banks’ business plan. They pull out of the smaller towns forsaking their architecturally significant and often beautiful purpose-built bank buildings. The staff who knew you from your mother’s pram were dismissed.

Those good people who are left staffing these sinking Titanic-like branches are so pressured they haven’t time to think let alone talk.

Tried to ring your bank? Not a good idea - it’ll only send your blood pressure into the red. It’s actually unbelievable - the banking gods treat their customers with contempt.

Don’t get me going about bank charges. They practically charge you for breathing while you read your statement. It’s crazy stuff and we let them away with it.

Yet the IBCB ponders why farmers don’t trust the banks? And finally, bye-bye Ulster Bank - I shed no tears for you. But neither did you for me.