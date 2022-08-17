Nothing happened for weeks and months, then suddenly, over four quick days, our new straw-bedded shed appeared out of the ground.

I have to admit, I was getting nervous along the way. Before the builder pulled into the yard, I had transferred nearly three-quarters of the total price to him and there was nothing to show for it, only a few marks on the ground where the pillars would apparently go.

But such is the world we live in and credit with builders’ providers is not a given. The man needed the money for steel, timber beams, and sheeting to cover a four-span shed, so I gave him what I had borrowed.

I’ll cut to the chase as there’s no drama here. The builder arrived with machinery and men on a Tuesday morning, and they stayed until the shed was done on Friday evening.

I felt foolish for ever being a fraidy-cat in the first place. He is a top operator.

I considered applying for a TAMS grant, but life is too short, and I have enough bureaucracy to be dealing with

I have some finishing off to do, including feed barriers, internal dividing gates and water troughs. When the first weanling steps into it, hopefully around Christmas, it will have cost roughly €20,500, after I reclaim the 13.5% VAT of nearly €3,000. The concrete floor was already in place, so that kept costs down. I considered applying for a TAMS grant, but life is too short, and I have enough bureaucracy to be dealing with, never mind the premium costs involved to meet the gold-plated grant-spec.

The loan came from the Credit Union’s Cultivate scheme. I had spoken to one of the main pillar banks, as they are called, and found the contact-person most helpful. She advised me to try for the Brexit-related loan available to farmers and helped me get it approved. But the minimum loan was €25,000 and I was a little nervous (again) borrowing more than I needed, so I thanked her and politely declined.

For their trouble, I plan to move the farm bank account to their bank. What decided this for me was the help with the loan and the fact that I called into the nearest branch of my current bank, which is 15 miles away, and I couldn’t even speak to anyone. The place was a mess, with customers queueing in several places for machines, cashiers and the ironically named ‘helpdesk’.

The Credit Union contact-person gave me an even bigger céad míle fáilte. I had a mobile number for him and he answered it when I rang. We stepped through the application form and he explained what extra documentation was needed at various times.

When I went in to sign the last forms and draw down the money, their manager was giving out free tubs of ice-cream to anyone entering the branch that morning. I declined as it was too early in the day for me, but as with the builder, I would have no hesitation recommending the Cultivate loan scheme.

As far as I know, the maximum loan is €50,000. I won’t need it for another while, but as I am such an expert on building and finance now, I might aim for this amount on my next construction project when I join the Organic Farming Scheme, apply for a TAMS grant and start an extensive-grazing, cattle finishing enterprise.