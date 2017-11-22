Farmer Writes: easing the nerves of heifers
By Tommy Moyles on 23 November 2017
It's a time of contemplentation, consideration and co-ordination for Tommy Moyles with the last of the weaning taking place as well as trying to assess the attitude of nervous heifers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 21 November 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 13 November 2017
By Robert Gilchrist on 13 November 2017
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...