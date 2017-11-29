Farmer Writes: farmers paying more income tax than Apple
By Gerald Potterton on 30 November 2017
It has been a wet and windy November, which has affected the crops, but the bigger issue for Gerald Potterton is the impending tax bill.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Andy Doyle on 28 November 2017
By Darren Carty on 29 November 2017
By William Conlon on 24 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...