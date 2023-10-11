Out of interest, on one of the wet days last week, I drew up a graph of all stock currently on the farm and their lineage. Remarkably, for the small herd size we have, roughly 80% of our cattle can be traced back to one cow purchased in 2004 and, in hindsight, it was a good investment.

It certainly paid off last weekend when we took our first couple of weanlings out to Carrigallen show and sale, with both calves going directly back to the cow in question.

While we didn’t have set prices in mind for them, they were easily sold, with each roughly nine months of age. They had a combined weight of 845kg and together had the hammer falling at close to €2,800.

Not only that, but the Belgian Blue walked away with a second prize rosette, making a good start to our sales for the year. The soaking we got while washing and clipping him was actually worth it for a change, although getting used to our new clippers took a bit of mastering at first.

With half of our cattle housed at the moment, it’s also a case of getting back into the winter feeding routine here. Though we have plenty of grass, the cattle are simply trampling half of it into the ground and it would make no sense to have them all out when we have plenty of feed for winter. With three pedigree weanling bulls to carry over, if we can hold up some of that grass now, we might be able to let those out for a while if ground dries up over winter and early spring.

It’s certainly been one of those years where everyone was in a similar boat, and all in agreement that the weather had to clear up at some point, but that’s looking less and less likely as we enter the back end of the year.

I don’t think I’m the only one who would have preferred our dry February to have been a dry October.

Thankfully, the stock took to the shed easily enough, with the cows quite happy to be indoors and the calves learning how to move back to the lying area for feeding.

We’ve three heifers to go to the accompanying heifer sale this weekend. They’re in the group outdoors to try and keep them clean, especially as one is a snow-white heifer who seems to find the filthiest spots indoors to lie on.

While I’m not expecting prizes for these, it’ll be interesting to see the quality and trade on offer as more and more farmers, especially the younger generation, are getting into show quality stock.

There’s a saying which goes: “Without a ruler to do it against, you can’t make crooked straight.” The more stock we can see and measure our own against, is a good indicator of how we’re getting to where we want to be. Lastly, the deer which made a sudden appearance a couple of weeks ago has not resurfaced yet, and both the cattle and myself are grateful for that.

I was speaking to a local who has a licence for shooting them and he informed me that in all his years working with them, he’s yet to find one in these parts with evidence of TB.

One small thing to be thankful for, although as they’re fairly uncommon around here, it’s not a huge surprise.