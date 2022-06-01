Thomas Duffy is a dairy farmer milking 100 cows on mixed ground in Virginia, Cavan. He farms in partnership with his parents Ned and Kathleen and sister Kaye / Philip Doyle

Food security is back on the agenda after far too long down near the bottom of the list of concerns for European citizens.

Sadly it has taken this long and something as devastating as war to return the need for safe and secure food supply to people’s minds.

In Europe, we will not starve, our countries are rich enough to ensure food is on the shelves, even if consumers may feel the pinch due to food price inflation. This will not be the case in many countries already stretched to their limits in terms of food supply, especially those in North Africa reliant on Ukrainian wheat.

While the war in Ukraine has become the most pressing matter of food supply security and impact on food prices, the potential of climate change to utterly wreak havoc on our food system can’t be overlooked. The latest report from the climate research body, the IPCC, confirmed yet again that climate change is happening.

The news of 1.1 degree of warming may not seem significant, however, given the political commitment to limiting this to only 1.5 degrees, even this will leave millions dealing with the impact.

Events like the Indian heatwave, that would have happened every 300 years, now happen every 3 years on average

Already this month we’ve seen the longest drought in human history affecting east Africa affecting 20m people, a devastating heatwave across Northern India with temperatures of 60 degrees.

Of course we’ve always had heatwaves and droughts, however what we know now is the frequency is changing. Recent research from the UK suggests events like the Indian heatwave, that would have happened every 300 years, now happen every 3 years on average.

The UN now estimate water shortages globally to have increased by a third in only the last 20 years.

We will not avoid this either. The impact of climate change is likely to be less devastating of course for a mild wet climate than for a country already ravaged by drought and high temperatures, but how long until Ireland begins to see the fallout?

The research suggests an increased likelihood of both extreme rainfall and storms in winter with longer and hotter dry spells in mid-summer. How long until irrigation of pasture becomes something farmers will have to consider especially on lighter sandy soils? How long until we may need fans, like I’ve seen in many other European countries, in our sheds? This is the raw edge of climate change we face as farmers, we unlike other professions cannot hide away in air conditioned offices or simply move.

In the short term the climate here in Cavan dictates much of our breeding planning. With the spring rainfall we get here, we prefer to have the majority of cows calving between 15 February and 15 March to avoid being caught out by heavy rainfalls and poaching of paddocks. Our aim is still 80% in the first six weeks however the focus is having the heifer calves born in early February giving them the best chance to be set up right for life, before the majority of calves and the heavy workload arrive.

We’ve come to the end of dairy AI and moved to 100% Angus.

We used Limousin and high terminal Angus AI on a few poorer milk solid cows. This leaves 38 served with sexed semen, 11 heifers and 27 cows.

We’ll now move into three weeks beef AI for all repeats and first cycling, our Angus stock bull will run with the heifers for these 3 weeks and then return to the milking herd.

We aim for 15% replacement rate as we have an established herd. Assuming a 47% conception, which is what we have experienced in previous years, this will mean 17-18 dairy calves so likely 15 heifers all born in the first weeks of February.

Submission rate has been something we’ve focused on in recent years but it is an area I think we need greater improvement. I’m shy on using interventions unless necessary as I feel it gives a false image of fertility in the herd. I would rather naturally remove less fertile cow bloodlines by breeding them to beef after the dairy AI is complete.

I make an exception to my “no intervention” rule for dairy AI, where a cow has a history of good fertility but a clear reason for non-cycling, for instance retained cleanings or difficult calving due to calf presentation. We just completed this scanning, the majority of cows required just a quick Estrumate injection with a few requiring CIDRs or further intervention.