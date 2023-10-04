Walking through the grazed fields on Friday evening, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was early December.

Fresh dung pats provided an indication that it was still earlier in the year, and there were a few more hoofprints in the ground than I’d be accustomed to in September.

Dock leaves in the field closest to the sea were blackened by salt water blown from the southeast winds in the early hours of storm Agnes. Places where cattle congregated to shelter from the southeast, south and southwest could all be clearly seen.

It’s been a disheartening back end. The monthly rainfall for July to September this year at Sherkin weather station is running 30 to 40mm above the long-term average figure for those months, and it certainly feels like it.

It feels like we’re after 14 weeks where rain has made a regular appearance and it’s been difficult to catch a break.

Cattle were finished up in paddocks days ahead of schedule if conditions were dry. Wind direction was changing almost on a daily basis last week, and giving shelter options was tricky.

Despite being in a sheltered field, I had one bull weanling show up with a touch of pneumonia. Stuff like that has been rare here when stock are at grass.

Winter routine

Two weeks ago, I figured I’d get to October before having to house a few cattle and open a bale of silage.

The intention was to push off the winter routine for as long as possible. There was sufficient grass to do so, and given how much rain has fallen over the summer, it was bound to dry up at some point. Or so I thought.

There’s only been an odd day or two respite from rain before it starts again. Throw storm Agnes in the mix, and my plans went out the window.

A handful of culls came in on Tuesday and the first bale of winter 2023 was opened. Two other, larger groups were housed before the weekend, and the replacement heifers were brought in ahead of Monday’s TB test.

A combination of wet ground conditions and the test meant it made more sense to bring in what I could.

Grass was being walked in, so for now the bale is a better bet and will give ground a chance to recover. This should ease the workload on the morning of the test and, in order to give both the ground and grass a chance, cattle will stay in until Thursday and plans will be re-assessed once the TB lottery is out of the way.

Cows and heifers

With the exception of those who were babysitting the stock bulls, all the cows and heifers will be scanned after reading and it will be interesting to see how conception rates have been.

Given the prevailing weather, any heifer that is not in-calf will stay indoors and go for finishing. If there are cows that are empty, our options will depend on their age and condition.

If they’re forward, there’s a chance they will be fed on in the short term, and if they’re a younger animal or need more time to build up condition, then they’ll be held over for the winter and be among the first animals to get back out next year.

That’s the plan now anyway, but it all hinges on how things go Thursday morning.