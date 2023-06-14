The last of the young bulls went last week and with AI to finish up over the next fortnight, the yard should be a bit quieter until later in the year.

Breeding is under way and once all the cows have got at least one AI straw, the bull will be taken from the heifers and put in with the cows.

There have been a few tweaks on the breeding strategy compared to most years so I’m adjusting to that.

Once the bull is out, the heifers will be scanned a month later and continue as one group until those not in calf will move to extra feeding.

There’s a handful of late calvers I haven’t seen bulling yet but they’ll be in the paddocks next to the house this week, so I’ll have no excuse.

My go-to heat detection method is tail painting and observing morning, evening and whenever I can in between.

Cows on the move on Tommy Moyles' farm at Ardfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork.

The AI technician calls around the same time every morning as he calls to a neighbouring dairy farm so it works out well.

The senior stock bull has a few weeks put down with the younger cows and he’ll probably get until the middle of July with them, so hopefully there will be a busy March next year.

Local water restrictions

You’d nearly forget what month it is. Local water restrictions ended on 9 June but there were night-time water restrictions in place for the previous two weeks in Clonakilty town and surrounds.

In place due to a high demand for water, combined with low rainfall levels, it was something you might expect to see in late July or August during peak tourist season but certainly not at the end of May.

Work on a pipeline bringing water from the Bandon River is expected to be completed later in the autumn, so it should take some pressure off.

Maybe the area is a victim of its own success, but it’s got me thinking with regard to the future and to do that I need to look to the past.

Back to 1980

Until 1980 and the completion of a group water scheme, there was no running water in the Ardfield area. Wells and streams were the principal water sources and, compared to now, that would have limited agricultural output to an extent and also the number of houses in the area.

The advent of piped water played a part in the evolution of the area to what it is now, but maybe due to the extra demand for water, I’ll have to copy some practices from my grandfather’s time.

The cows are being strip-grazed due to the lack of rainfall on Tommy Moyles' farm at Ardfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork.

For example, there’s an old rain water collection tank in one yard and I think rainwater harvesting in some form is something I need to consider strongly.

Even if it’s only to have a stock of water for power washing or to add to water down slurry to make it more compatible for spreading with low emission slurry spreading.

Following rain at the weekend, the option of cutting strong paddocks for silage is back on the cards. What’s in front of the AI group of cows are strong paddocks and strip grazing for the next while, but that’s easier than feeding out silage.

Last week’s easterly wind did more to dry the place than the lack of rain. As a result, pigtail posts aren’t sliding into the soil with ease but I’ll take little hardships like that over dealing with a washout grazing year any day.