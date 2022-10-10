It would appear that fate is making up for the good run I had with my store lambs last year, having managed to get through the entire season without losing any. This year, the season is only just started and I’ve lost three in the last three weeks.

Nature is a great leveller, something we must never forget. As soon as you think you’ve got it figured, some kind of curve ball will hit you in the face and shatter your illusions. As any of you who keep sheep will know, they are always trying to find a new way to die.

I’m not sure why the first one decided to go and meet its maker, but I’m putting the second two down to either clostridial problems of Pasteurella pneumonia. Before anyone asks, no, they weren’t vaccinated. I know three dead lambs would buy a lot of vaccine, but I’d been managing fine every other year so never felt the need to vaccinate.

Vaccines

I use a lot of vaccines in the cows, but I’ve never vaccinated for something that I didn’t have a problem with first. I’m not rushing to vaccinate the lambs just yet; I’ll wait and see if things settle down. Hopefully last week’s rain was just depressing the deceased and they decided an out-door Donegal winter just wasn’t for them.

They are being grazed on land away from the yard at the minute.

When God made sheep, he must have been in a hurry when he designed the feet

There’s a loading pen but no handling facilities. I think top of next weekend's to do list will be to bring them all back to the yard, weigh them to see what kind of performance I’m getting from the red clover, sort them into different weight batches and sort a few health problems such as sore feet.

The first calf of the year was born a few days ago, a little earlier than expected but thankfully all is well. A 23-month-old Tomschoice Jet Limousin heifer calved a lovely Bacardi Herbie Saler bull calf.

Thankfully unaided and mother and son are doing well at the minute. I must say the heifer put up a lovely bag of milk.

The Limousin heifer and her bull calf.

I housed 21 cows a week ago as they are due to start calving. It’s just easier to keep and eye on them and get minerals into them. But there is loads of grass around so hopefully if it would stop raining, I might get some of them out again, even if it's only for a couple of weeks.

Help Caitlin receive vital treatment in America.

As I’m sure many of you are aware my little niece Caitlin, who I’ve spoken about on this column before has been in America for the past five weeks receiving lifesaving treatment.

It is absolutely unbelievable the amount of local support that Caitlin is receiving and the amount of fundraisers that are being organised and the amount of donations that are being given. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who has donated or organised a fundraiser, you have no idea how much it is appreciated and how much good it is doing. I ask you all to continue to share Caitlin’s story as far and wide as you can as she continues to need our support. The go fund me page is titled “Help Caitlin Receive Vital Treatment in America”.

Please donate where you can, again thank you all so much.