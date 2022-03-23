An old dairy stall converted into five pens is used to allow heifers time to bond with their calves.

Back in 2013, I began a habit that I’ve found myself doing every spring since – counting bales.

I nearly do a fortnightly inventory at this stage, just in case I need to ration things out.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and spiralling input costs justifies that habit these days.

Being more careful with what’s in stock and planning ahead for this summer’s silage and prioritising fertiliser for its production will be key.

The big consideration for me ahead of next winter when it comes to meal feeding is the young bulls. For almost every other class of bovines here, it’s of little relevance.

It’s far too early to make a call on what to do

There’ll probably be some bit of it needed in the autumn to finish the heifers but, from next year, that will be less of an issue with more traditional beef breeds used last summer.

It’s far too early to make a call on what to do, but the efficiency of the young bulls is too good to ignore.

Having stitched red clover into some silage ground, it should go some way in providing homegrown protein for them and ration can make up the balance.

How that goes remains to be seen, so I don’t envisage planting much more of that until I see how the seed already in the ground works out.

Multispecies swards have served me well so far but it’s very much a learning curve still and requires different management to the grass swards we’re all so familiar with.

Options

At least there’s a variety of options available to livestock farmers in terms of fodder for next winter.

The same level of choice isn’t available to those involved in sectors with more of a demand for grain, such as pigs and poultry.

Possibly the most extreme option available to those of us with cattle or sheep if fodder levels are low, is to sell stock ahead of the winter. It’s more complicated for pig and poultry farmers.

Market outlets aren’t as plentiful as they are for the ruminant sector either

For example, if a pig unit stopped serving sows this week, then the last pigs are likely to be off site by October if it’s a breeding unit, or in the case of an integrated breeding and finishing unit, then it’s possibly January or February 2023 before that unit is empty.

Market outlets aren’t as plentiful as they are for the ruminant sector either, so for farmers involved in pigs and poultry, the decision to get out is not as simple as flicking on or off a switch.

TB

More pressing than fodder and winter plans is the next TB test.

The third herd test since late November is due next week so hopefully if all goes well, the handbrake will be released and grazing can kick on uninterrupted.

One bunch of heifers has been held in just to reduce the workload on the day

This test will be the most complicated of the three as it takes place in the middle of calving, so there will be groups galore.

One bunch of heifers has been held in just to reduce the workload on the day.

The calves will be the trickiest to deal with, especially those that have been out a while and are due their first trip back to the yard.

There’s more health benefits to having them outdoors, so I’ll just have to hope for the best when rounding them up.