My son Max will be known to many tillage farmers through his role as grain policy executive with the IFA.

He married Olwen last Saturday and here is an edited version of the speech I gave at their wedding:

In some ways, Max is quite like me. As young fellows, we both were slow starters in the whole courting thing. My parents had written me off in this regard and said, “That fellow will never be married the way he is carrying on.”

You see, there was no Tinder back in the dark ages for me. Tinder was just something you used to get the hearth’s fire going on a winter’s evening. And wasn’t the old 10 shilling note legal tinder?

Matchmaking

Yes, there was matchmaking in Lisdoonvarna, but it was a long way down and me with just a battered auld Land Rover with a top speed of 20mph. Even if I got there, I wouldn’t have pulled any birds with that rattly yoke.

So, with nothing happening on the romantic side for me, my father took it into his own hands as he was prone to do.

By this stage, I was about 26 and you have to remember that the life expectancy back then for a single, white, adult male farmer was about 35 to 40. Malnutrition, TB or sheer lack of hygiene were the killers back then. So, something had to be done.

Dad started to make enquiries. Within two days, he discovered that there was a young, single and, fortunately, good-looking woman from the wee North, working locally in St Mary’s at Delvin and, furthermore, she was a nurse – which gave her extra points.

But this was only partially correct. She wasn’t in fact a nurse, but a speech therapist; but to us, it was the same thing. She’d still be able to look after a sickly child in the middle of the night when I was asleep, and that was enough.

Anyhow, on an April evening, the Northern nurse was invited for supper in Rathcormick, at 8pm.

The interviewing panel were all assembled in the sitting room. There was Dad and Mum and Thomas and Mark and, for balance, our late sister Libby and then, finally, me.

Eight o’clock came and went. Nine o’clock and still no show.

At 9:27, she appeared. Now, I’m a stickler for time, but with just one look all was forgiven and I bought a cheap sports car to try and hold onto her. The rest is history.

Smitten

But back to Max. There was precious little love interest for years for Max; then suddenly, Olwen magically appeared out of the blue about four years ago.

Max, like I was years before, was smitten and there was no going back. And that’s what has brought us here today.

There have been other less obvious advantages to this wedding day. We had to get the place tidied up. A couple of weeks ago on the bank holiday weekend, we did a huge clear out of clutter – all stuff Mrs P would never normally have allowed us to touch.

Powers bestowed

Max and I decided to make the most of these exceptional powers bestowed on us, because we love a good Panda clear-out.

As we threw the stuff into the skip concealing forbidden fruit, I gleefully said to him that he should get married more often.

“Huh Dad,” Max quipped, “you’re forgetting there’s three sisters after me. The place will be spotless by the time number three is shipped out.”

“Yeah,” I said, “and I’ll be bloody broke if this one is anything to go by. It won’t be morning dress, but Wranglers in a registry office followed by Eddie Rocketts for number three.”

I’m sure you would want to join me in wishing them well.