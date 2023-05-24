Property Marking Ireland has urged farmers to avail of its property marking service following a “recent spike in farm and tool related thefts across the country”.

The service involves marking farm valuables with the farmer’s Eircode and erecting signage around the farm to deter thieves.

Items

Everything from tools, quads, chainsaws and trailers to heavier farm machinery, such as tractors and diggers can be marked. The marking machine has the capacity to mark plastic, metal, wood and leather valuables, and is not easily removed.

To enquire about the service, you can call the office on 052 617 9801.