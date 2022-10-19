Farmers should begin sourcing some of next year’s fertiliser needs over the coming weeks to avoid being left without product in the spring, the National Fodder and Food Security Committee has said.

The committee advised farmers to purchase 20% to 30% of their requirements over the coming weeks.

Merchants and importers are keen to see product moving along the supply chain over the winter months when supplies can be sourced overseas. October, November and December were usually the quietest months for farmer fertiliser demand but the supply of product in spring cannot be guaranteed, given its shortage on the continent.

Phosphorus could potentially face “particularly acute” availability issues and the committee advised farmers to source requirements “as soon as possible”.

Warning

The warning was issued as the Department of Agriculture stated that nitrogen sales are back 20% on 2021, while compounds are down by almost a third.

Farmers who can afford to should buy a portion of their requirements now to avoid supply issues next spring, the ICMSA told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The organisation said farmers should consider buying some fertiliser now, particularly for silage ground, but acknowledged a higher risk in doing so for the lower-income beef and sheep sectors.