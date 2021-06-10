Irish farmers experience seven times higher mortality in the working age range than ‘white collar’ workers, said Dr Breda Smyth MD. / Philip Doyle

Teagasc has voiced its support for Men’s Health Week 2021, drawing attention to the organisation's initiatives to improve the health of the farming community.

Men’s Health Week is run yearly to raise awareness of the challenges to improving the health of men.

The week will run from Monday 14 June until Sunday 20 June this year.

Teagasc health and safety specialist Dr John McNamara referenced Teagasc research in highlighting the impact disabilities suffered from ill-health can have on farming families, as well as the low priority farmers place on seeking adequate health care for themselves.

Initiatives

“Pick one or a couple of health initiatives that need to be worked on. There is a wide range of information available from the Health Service Executive, while a farmer health booklet ‘Fit for Farming’ is available on the web,” urged McNamara.

“As the economy opens up from the COVID-19 pandemic, more opportunities for both physical exercise and social engagement will be available over the summer months,” he added.

Studying health

Teagasc is currently sponsoring two Walsh scholarships exploring differing aspects of farmer health.

Diana van Doorn is investigating possible approaches which could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease among farmers in a study titled ‘Farmers have hearts’.

Conor Hammersley, meanwhile, was awarded the research project of designing a farmers’ health training programme. The Teagasc-funded PhD study is called ‘On feirm ground’.

Both scholars are attached to the national centre for men’s health in the Institute of Technology, Carlow.

The results of both studies will be published later in 2021 and made available on the Teagasc website.