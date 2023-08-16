The fledgling Farmers’ Alliance will be forming a political party, although the details of its plan remain unknown at this stage.

The grouping, which formed in April and has held two public meetings since, announced on social media that “the feedback from the people is to form a political party. We have taken this information on board”.

The new party “will be fighting on behalf of everyone and not just the farmer”. A number of candidates have been lined up already, “but we are looking for more like-minded candidates”.

Referring to the task ahead as “mammoth”, the Farmers’ Alliance said that “We are all looking for change so therefore we need to come out to make it happen”.

Founder Liam McLaughlin would not be drawn on any further details by the Irish Farmers Journal on Wednesday, saying only that the Farmers’ Alliance will make a further statement in the near future.