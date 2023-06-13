A number of farmers and agricultural contractors have appeared on Revenue’s tax defaulter list for the first quarter of 2023.

A €5,000 fine was handed out to farmer and company director Joseph P Donlon from Rinneanna North, Newmarket-On-Fergus, Co Clare, for failing to lodge income tax returns.

Agricultural contractor Gearóid O'Donovan from Maulatanavalla, Reenascreena, Rosscarbery, Co Cork, was also fined for failing to lodge income tax returns, but at the lower amount of €1,250.

Receiving the same size fine for the same offense was Daniel J Casey from Kilpatrick, Ballyclough, Mallow, Co Cork, whose occupation is listed as farmer/plant hire.

Green diesel

There were four agriculture-related offenders in the misuse of marked mineral oil section.

Egan Haulage & Agri Ltd in Castlecrine, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, and Padraig Egan, who holds the same address, were fined €5,000 and €2,500 respectively for the misuse of marked mineral oil, which is more commonly known as green diesel.

Francis Rock from Coolvin, Tang, Ballymahon, Co Westmeath, is an agricultural contractor who received a €5,000 fine for this offense also.

Haulier/agricultural contractor Aidan Hand from Magoney, Inniskeen, Dundalk, Co Louth, and Christopher Keane from Bella, Kilkee, Co Clare, who is listed as a farmer/company director, were fined €2,500 each for the misuse of green diesel.