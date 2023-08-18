Iarnród Éireann has reminded all farmers and contractors wishing to move large machinery or livestock through farm accommodation crossings to ring new freephone numbers advertised at the crossing in order to contact the signal person in control.

Lo-call numbers are no longer in operation since 1 August this year.

All signage at user-operated level crossings has been updated to reflect this change, as have all details on the user-operated level crossing web page.

Iarnród Éireann said in a statement that its number one priority is safety and it is imperative that those that use user-operated level crossings do so in a safe way.

Incidents

There are 1,208 level crossings in the Iarnród Éireann network and last year there were 42 incidents recorded at these crossings. This was down from the 54 recorded incidents in 2021.

While the majority of incidents at level crossings take place in urban areas, Iarnród Éireann records show that there were 51 collisions on level crossings in Ireland in 2021 that involved deer.

A total of 93 collisions occurred on level crossings in 2021 involving animals.

The remaining 42 collisions included a mixture of sheep, cattle, goats and horses.