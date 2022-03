The Dealer thinks the poor show heifers must be sick of the camera flash at this stage.

The Dealer is wondering if a livestock photography module has been added to the Green Cert with the photos seen on classified sites and Instagram these days.

I’ve seen photoshoots posted by some show heifer breeders that’d put even the posts from them Kardashians to shame.

The way it’s going, I’d wonder if a heifer’s ability to strike a pose will be the next index added to the ICBF?

Will there be a five-star for a tail flick and a four for the side eye?