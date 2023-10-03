The scheme has been criticised for its delay in granting applications, and the Department could not give a definite timeline on this.

Farmers have applied for an estimated €17.2m in solar PV and battery grants under the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS). The first tranche of applications under the SCIS, part of TAMS III, closed in June.

Under the scheme, farmers can secure grant aid of up to 60% for solar panels and batteries.

In correspondence to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Department of Agriculture confirmed that a total of 753 applications were submitted in tranche one. These applications are still being processed, so no applications have been approved or rejected at this stage.

The average size of the solar PV system which farmers have applied for is 21.54kWp (peak generation in kilowatts). This ranges from 2-62kWp.

The SCIS grant ceiling is €90,000, but the average grant size sought by the farmers so far is €22,841. The average battery size applied for is 9.25kWh, ranging from 1-31kWh.

Under the terms of the SCIS, battery size is limited to 50% of the capacity of the panels.

Rejection

While no applications have been rejected, from an examination of applications, the main reasons for possible rejection will be that insufficient documentation has been provided, or that a solar survey is not included, the Department has said.

The Department has been criticised for a delay in granting applications, and it stated that it could not give a definite timeline as to when applications would be granted.

IFA environment chair Paul O’Brien recently said that while applications are still being processed, farmers remain in limbo regarding their ability to proceed with these solar installations.