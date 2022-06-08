IFA president Tim Cullinan introducing the EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski at the IFA National Council meeting in the Irish Farm Centre last week. IFA deputy president Brian Rushe is also pictured.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said farmers are addressing the emissions challenge and that technologies are coming on-stream which will make a real difference.

“The EPA’s own analysis shows that with the additional measures (WAM) proposed in the 2021 Climate Action Plan, agriculture can achieve a reduction in emissions of over 22% by 2030, compared with 2018, which is within the sectoral ceiling range set by the Government,” he said.

“Farmers are changing their management practices to optimise efficiency and are using available technologies to reduce emissions, which will deliver significant reductions in the coming years.”

“In addition, there is a significant body of scientific research and technological innovation emerging, such as feed additives and breeding technologies that will help deliver reductions” he added.

“The EU has recently approved an emissions-reducing feed additive and more are coming on-stream. Advances are also being made in breeding and other areas,” Cullinan said.

“Article 2 of the Paris Agreement clearly identifies that global climate targets should not be achieved at the expense of food production. Now, more than ever, the world needs Irish food, so our focus must be on reducing emissions per unit of output rather than on reducing output,” he said.

Commissioner for Agriculture says Farm to Fork will have to be revisited

The European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Janusz Wojciechowski said the EU Farm to Fork policy will have to be revisited in light of food security concerns.

The Commissioner was addressing the IFA national council in the Irish Farm Centre last week.

Tim Cullinan said Commissioner Wojciechowski committed to looking at how EU policy, including the Farm to Fork, can be adjusted to respond to the current food security crisis.

He acknowledged that the increase in input costs was putting huge pressure on farmers and food production. As Agriculture Commissioner, he committed to seek more support for the sector at Commission level.

The discussion also included future CAP funding at European level. The Commissioner clearly outlined the need for increased funding at European level for future CAP programmes, pointing out that current CAP funding amounted to just 0.3% of EU GDP.

The Commissioner also referred to the important balance between social and economic sustainability, along with environmental sustainability.