Never before is positivity, joined-up action and respect needed so much between farmers, the public and others that are described as ‘environmentalists’ to try and bring positive action and change to rural Ireland.

Last week Dr Emma Hart, PhD, conservation ecologist, published her first article with us detailing our continuing journey on our Footprints Farms that feed into the national Signpost programme.

This week, Brendan Dunford from the much acclaimed BurrenLIFE programme publishes his first article with us.

Brendan highlights Clare IFA’s Michael Davoren who he said saw farm and environmental opportunities for Burren farmers where others could only see challenges.

Brendan strongly believes there are opportunities to combine positive action to succeed, but that it will take vision, courage and creativity rather than the polarised, negative and over-simplified actions that only serve to further frustrate and push sides apart. We are delighted to have Emma and Brendan on board with us to detail some of the ways Irish farmers are the solution-makers to the environmental challenges.