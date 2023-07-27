Climate blame and finger pointing needs to stop, said Minister Eamon Ryan. \ Philip Doyle

Irish farmers are at the centre of the country’s “green revolution”, according to Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan.

Speaking to Newstalk on Thursday, the minister said Irish agriculture will not achieve the emissions reduction “leap” it needs to make if finger pointing and blame between it and other stakeholders continues.

“Irish farming and farmers and foresters are going to be at the centre of a green revolution in a country that restores nature, reduces emissions but also protests and maintains the Irish farm family system which gives us real strength in this country,” he said.

Frontline

Minister Ryan insisted that farmers are the “frontline heroes” and that they have central role in achieving Ireland’s climate targets.

“It is going to be real change. We cannot ignore the water pollution, the air pollution and the rising emissions. That has to stop,” he added.

The Green Party leader said that in his experience, farmers get that the climate is changing.

“They get it more than anyone else. They get that the current system doesn’t serve the majority of Irish farming. They get that actually; the solution is going to be going green,” he suggested.

Ryan said that farmers just want to know what going green entails and that they need assurance that they will continue to make a viable income from more sustainable farming.

He said providing this income and farmer assurance is “our job in politics”.

