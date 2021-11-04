The Climate Action Plan is the most ambitious ever produced and it places farmers at the “very centre” of it, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Irish farming will have to cut emissions by 22% to 30% by 2030 under the plan.

“The targets for agriculture will help make Irish farms more carbon efficient and build a more resilient agri-food sector.

“Farmers know the land better than anyone and are best placed to meet our climate ambitions. This plan sets ambitious climate mitigation targets for farming, but also recognises the special position of the sector in producing high-quality food and supporting a balanced regional economy.

“Central to all of this is ensuring we have a strong and vibrant sector and that farm incomes are protected. That is why I have provided almost €10bn in support for the new CAP strategic plan in the period from 2023 to 2027.

“We are facing into a period of transformation in our great sector and with the right support our farmers can lead this change,” he said.

Forestry

This plan recognises the importance of forests and timber, and the positive impact they make in sequestering and storing carbon, Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett said.

She said the Department is reviewing the regulatory framework with a view to streamlining our licensing system and making it more efficient.

“We are bringing forward legislation to make it easier for farmers to undertake small-scale planting of native trees without the need for a licence.

“That will bring huge biodiversity benefits and we will also, of course, continue to provide strong financial support for the sector. I would encourage all farmers to seriously consider forestry as part of their plans on their farms in the years ahead.

“In addition, our soils are a potentially important carbon pool in the Irish landscape. Reducing emissions through reduced management intensity of our peat soils has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from these soils and is a means to positively contributing to our climate change ambition,” she said.

Data monitoring

Minister of State Martin Heydon added that data monitoring, reporting and verification for baseline emissions data will be crucially important for targeted impactful action at local, regional and national levels and to increase certainty levels in the national inventory.

“Through the use of digital technology, knowledge transfer and environmental training, we have an opportunity to drive a real change on farms.

“Through Teagasc, we are also funding fast-tracked research into methane abatement, and some of these solutions are close to commercialisation. We will also ensure that the learnings from the innovative research we carry out in this country is passed back to farmers, improving their bottom line,” he said.

