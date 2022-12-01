“We Greens stand up for the family farm,” Eamon Ryan told the Green Party conference.
The party leader said he wants “a whole new generation of farmers and foresters who will be paid well for managing our land, delivering high-quality food and protecting nature”, adding “they will be our heroes, who help save the world one field, one parish and one county at a time”.
He said the target to supply 5,000 megawatts of solar power generation capacity can be brought forward from 2030 to 2025, “enough to power the entire country” on a sunny day.
