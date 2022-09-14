Speaking with farmers across various sectors, it is clear that there is a growing frustration that others further along the supply chain seem intent on passing on their costs, while at the same time maintaining, and in some instances growing, their own profit margins.
While large companies need to be profitable to ensure they are in a position to re-invest, there is a fine line, and any business declaring big profits this winter while people struggle to pay bills, will need to have their public relations machine in full gear.
