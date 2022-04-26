Michael Bell from Hollymount receiving honorary IFA life membership at the Mayo IFA AGM. Mayo IFA chairJarlath Walsh and IFA director of policy Tadhg Buckley made the presentation.

IFA national farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh said farmers across all sectors are being hit by an array of spiralling input costs, which are eroding already low margins for most.

Aggregate agricultural output prices rose 19.2% in February v 2021 levels, but aggregate input prices rose by over 28%, with increases in certain fertilisers (+180%), fuel (+38.5%), feed (+20%) and electricity (+22%).

“It’s simply not sustainable at current levels. Farmers cannot be left in limbo and expected to carry on regardless, to simply suck up the uncertainty and take the losses to ensure food security for Irish consumers. Many operations will simply go out of business if nothing changes soon,” she said.

“We need more forward-thinking and swift strategic action from Government and across the value chain. Unlike others, farmers haven’t the luxury of being able to pass on the added cost of production to others, and we cannot be left to carry all the risk and cost of the energy crisis,” she said.

“There’s no point investing in crops now if there’s no fertiliser to support its growth along the way, or even fuel for the agri contractors to harvest it.

“Detailed inventories on fertiliser/fuel/feed stocks must be completed as a matter of urgency and priority given to farmers and contractors to preserve food and feed security,” she said.

“We’ve been told we’re getting over €15m from the EU Crisis Reserve Fund and that Government can top up to close to €50m, but we’ve no clarity if this will happen, or what kind of supports are potentially going to be made available.”

Calves For Ukraine fundraiser raises over €30,000

With ringside and online bidders present, 62 lots of calves passed through the sale ring at Kilcullen Mart. Calves were donated from farms in Kildare, Wicklow and Laois, with a Limousin calf catching the top price on the day at €610.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, Kildare West-Wicklow IFA decided to organise the sale to raise much-needed funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Leinster Marts came on board to run the sale, with Kilcullen hosting its first calf sale in 20 years.

Kildare West-Wicklow IFA chair Thomas O’Connor and treasurer Eugene Lawler were the key organisers of the sale and Thomas O’Connor said he was delighted with the level of support the sale received.

“The sale was a huge success. I would like to thank the farmers who donated calves and made donations, and also Leinster Marts who hosted and ran the sale, along with Connolly’s Red Mills in Baltinglass who donated calf meal and jackets,” O’Connor said.