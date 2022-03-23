The number of cattle slaughtered at local factories to mid-March is the highest it has been since 2010, and with marts also seeing more cattle forwarded for sale, it is clear that farmers are selling surplus stock in response to record fertiliser and feed prices.
The prime cattle kill is currently running 13% ahead of 2021 levels. However, most notable is the cow kill, which is 17% up on the same period last year. Despite that, processing demand remains strong, with R grading cows making 350p to 360p/kg and dairy types in good condition at 310p to 315p/kg, up 35p/kg on last month.
SHARING OPTIONS: