It is unclear whether or not Dr Sean Brady will stay on as chair for the Farmers’ Charter of Rights.

I hear talks on the revised Farmers’ Charter of Rights are to resume between the Department of Agriculture and the various farm organisations.

Since the Farmers’ Charter of Rights primarily deals with the operation of the various schemes under CAP – particularly payments, penalties and inspections – a revision of the existing charter is required for each new CAP programme.

There are some suggestions that possible application and payment dates for the various CAP schemes will be discussed during the talks, which take place in Portlaoise today (Thursday).

A chair for the charter meetings has also to be appointed. The outgoing chair is Dr Seán Brady.