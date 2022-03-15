Head of Teagasc’s rural economy and development programme, Dr Kevin Hanrahan, said farmers will have to be “much smarter in using inputs”. \Donal O'Leary

Many farmers could possibly think about reducing their fertiliser use anyway in order to address some of Ireland’s climate challenges, according to Teagasc.

Head of Teagasc’s rural economy and development programme, Dr Kevin Hanrahan, made the comment while discussing the impact of the war in Ukraine on fertiliser price and supply.

He said reduced fertiliser use is “going to happen anyway” but that it’s “about ensuring we do this in so far as possible in a way that doesn’t reduce the amount of grass we grow and the amount of milk and meat we produce.”

Dr Hanrahan was speaking in an interview with RTÉ radio on Tuesday.

Shortages

The Teagasc senior figure warned that while the “expectation is that there will be close to what we would normally have” Irish farmers will be facing fertiliser supply issues over the coming weeks and months.

He said: “There will definitely be shortages of fertiliser. The key is that people don’t go out there any try to panic buy and react in any way that is abnormal.”

He suggested that farmers have to be “very careful in terms of what they use” when it comes to farm inputs, which have had their prices inflated due to the war in Ukraine.

Smarter

Harahan described how “some farmers will have [fertiliser] stocks” on-farm but others will now be looking to source product in the current market.

He said farmers will have to be “much smarter in using inputs” and that doing this, along with ensuring efficient use of organic fertilisers, will mean that there will “not necessarily be a reduction in [farm] output”.

"The key thing is that we grow enough [fodder] to feed our animals” he said, warning that farmers are “likely to see continued escalation in fertiliser and energy prices."

Reduction

Dr Hanrahan warned that for some farm sectors, including pig and poultry farmers, there will likely be “reductions in the level of activity” due to rising feed and other input costs.

He explained how Teagasc foresees farm input cost inflation getting ahead of output price inflation and due to this farm incomes "are likely to fall”.

