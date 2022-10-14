Farmers are working with their advisers to deliver tangible results on water quality, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has said.

Commenting on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) water quality in Ireland report, he said that farmers want water quality to improve and they are working hard to achieve that.

He said the report shows that the ongoing work has to continue to bring about the improvements that are needed.

“Farmers are working directly with their advisers to improve water quality and it’s delivering tangible results.

“The ASSAP programme that assists farmers in their own catchments must be expanded so we can support more farmers to improve water quality,” he said.

Right measures

He said the improvements in water quality in these areas show that right measures in the right place at the right time is a far more effective mitigation strategy, as it recognises the inherent variability found between and within catchments, rather than the one-size-fits-all regulatory approach.

Cullinan added that the positive outcomes from ASSAP are evident, so the programme should to be extended to bring in more farmers.

He said the IFA would be studying the report in detail to see what further measures could be considered.