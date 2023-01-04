The tillage farmers who responded to the survey are divided on whether to enter the Tillage Incentive Scheme for 2023 or not, with 51% of them saying they will and 49% saying they won’t.

Some 52% of the tillage farmers who were surveyed said they did not grow protein crops in 2022 and will not grow them in 2023, however, 13% who also didn’t sow them in 2022 now intend on sowing them in 2023.

Some 8% of the farmers who did grow them in 2022 have said they will either grow less or none at all in 2023.

Those planning on sowing the same area account for 17% of the farmers surveyed, while 8% are planning on sowing less this year.